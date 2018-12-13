Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to ring in 2019 on NBC
By News Desk
|
Dec 13, 2018 @ 12:45 PM

ABC/Mark LevineBlake Shelton and Keith Urban will both be ringing in 2019 on TV this December 31.

As previously announced, Keith will join the NBC’s New Year’s Eve telecast live from Nashville, where he’ll be performing at the annual Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve event.

Blake’s pal and fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson is set to sing as well, along with Diana Ross and John LegendCarson Daly will host the show live, along with John’s wife Chrissy Teigen and comedian Leslie Jones. 

NBC’s New Year’s Eve airs December 31 from 10 p.m. ET/PT to 11pm ET/PT.  After a break for local news, the show returns from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

