Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Debate: Is It a Fiddle or a Violin?

Blake Shelton and Ed Sheeran were with a contestant on The Voice when the contestant brought out his fiddle? Violin? Ed said, I’ve never seen a… and the contestant cuts him off and says fiddle then Ed picks it back up and says yeah, that’s great. Blake Shelton interjects and says one of the biggest debates he ever got in was with Kelly Clarkson who said a fiddle and a violin are two different instruments. The contestant said the difference between a fiddle and a violin is the difference between strings and strangs. Blake tried to pull Ed into the debate but he opted to stay out of it.
Fiddle vs Violin. Two different instruments or the same instruments?