Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan hilariously roast each other over their music

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty ImagesIt was The Voice versus American Idol on Monday when Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan became tangled up in a brief but hilarious war of words about their music.
Shelton cast the first stone when he doctored a news infographic claiming that people shouldn’t mix Bryan’s singing with driving because it causes people to fall asleep at the wheel.
“Wow! Just catching up on the news… Shocking!,” the “God’s Country” crooner scoffed on Twitter when sharing the bogus screenshot. “I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on.”
Bryan, 44, was obviously not going to take that insult lying down, calling the fake study “Interesting” before deftly clapping back with, “Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles.”
The songs the “One Margarita” singer is referencing are “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You,” which features Gwen Stefani, Shelton’s girlfriend and fellow judge on The Voice.
Both songs went on to top the country digital sales charts.
Of course, Shelton returned fire one last time by teasing, “Hey don’t hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!”
Unfortunately for fans delighting in the comedic musical spat, the argument ended just as quickly as it started, with the two opting to leave their conflict unresolved.
However, Shelton did return his focus to his music about an hour later, encouraging fans to stream “Happy Anywhere” in a subsequent tweet.
This isn’t the first and definitely not the last time the two country superstars have roasted each other.
Last year, the two tossed in a few hilarious digs when they interviewed the other on Good Morning America and jokingly gave themselves the new moniker, “Bluke.”
By Megan Stone
