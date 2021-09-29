      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton announces new single, deluxe Body Language album

Sep 29, 2021 @ 12:58pm

Todd Stefani

New music is coming from Blake Shelton! The singer just announced a new single, “Come Back As a Country Boy,” out on Friday, October 1. The song will be part of Blake’s new Body Language Deluxe album, which will be released on December 3.

“I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there,” Blake says of the song. written by Michael HardyJosh Thompson and Jordan Schmidt. “We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t be country.”

Body Language includes Blake’s recent #1 hit, “Happy Anywhere,” with his wife, Gwen Stefani. A track list for the new album has not yet been released.

