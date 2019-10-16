Blake Shelton announces second installment of Friends and Heroes Tour for 2020

Andrew EcclesBlake Shelton is once again bringing his friends and heroes together for a special tour launching in early 2020.

Blake is reinstating his Friends and Heroes Tour that has Lauren Alaina, Trace Adkins, The Bellamy Brothers and John Anderson serving as opening acts. The superstar embarked on the tour of the same name and lineup in early 2019.

The new trek takes the troupe to 16 cities across the U.S. with stops in Denver, Chicago, Salt Lake City and more throughout February and March. Shelton and crew also have a scheduled date at iconic venue The Forum in Los Angeles on March 7.

“The Friends and Heroes Tour was so exciting and successful last year that I couldn’t imagine not trying something like that again,” Blake says. “Even though every night when the show wrapped, I would tell the audience that they might never see something like this again, with these legends, my plan all along was to at least try to make that happen. I feel like it was the best concert experience that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’m ready to get fired up again.”

The tour begins on February 13 in Portland, Oregon and concludes on March 21 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets go on sale on October 25 at 10 a.m., excluding LA, Wichita and Detroit, which become available on November 1.

Here are Blake’s 2020 Friends and Heroes Tour dates:

2/13 — Portland, OR, Moda Center

2/14 — Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

2/15 — Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

2/20 — Bakersfield, CA, Mechanics Bank Arena

2/21 — Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center

2/22 — Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

2/27 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

3/5 — Glendale, CA, Gila River Arena

3/6 — San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena

3/7 — Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

3/11 — Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

3/12 — Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

3/14 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

3/19 — Chicago, IL, Allstate Arena

3/20 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

3/21 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.