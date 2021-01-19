      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley to host Grand Ole Opry anniversary special

Jan 19, 2021 @ 1:04pm

Chris HolloBlake Shelton and Brad Paisley are teaming up for a special event honoring the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary. 

The Opry members will co-host Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, a retrospective that celebrates the iconic show by featuring vintage clips and behind-the-scenes stories. 

The special also unites veteran and contemporary artists who are part of the Opry’s history performing some of their biggest hits, along with covers of country classics from Opry members. Interviews and other appearances from artists in various stages of their careers will also be featured 

The two-hour event airs on February 14 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC — the same week that Blake celebrates his 10th year as an Opry member and Brad recognizes his 20th anniversary. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

