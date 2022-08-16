96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Jay Richardson
3:00pm - 6:00pm

Blake Shelton brings back the mullet for his new single, “No Body”

August 16, 2022 9:43AM CDT
Share

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton is going back in time with his new single.

On Friday, the country superstar will drop “No Body” alongside a ’90s-themed video that features line dancing and sees the singer donning a mullet wig, a nod to the famous hairstyle Blake had back in the day. On Instagram, Blake teased a clip of the video, which was filmed at a country bar in Los Angeles.

“Had to bring back the mullet just for y’all,” Blake writes in the caption, adding in a statement. “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music. But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.” 

“No Body” follows Blake’s 2021 single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” which reached the top 20 on country radio.  

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Ghost StoryCarrie Underwood
5:12pm
Dirt Road AnthemJason Aldean
5:08pm
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
5:05pm
Just The WayParmalee
5:02pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
4:59pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
2

Jeff Mudflap & the Gang
3

KLLL Spring KaChing Video
4

Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
5

Keith Urbana Video “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts