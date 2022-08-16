Blake Shelton brings back the mullet for his new single, “No Body”

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton is going back in time with his new single.

On Friday, the country superstar will drop “No Body” alongside a ’90s-themed video that features line dancing and sees the singer donning a mullet wig, a nod to the famous hairstyle Blake had back in the day. On Instagram, Blake teased a clip of the video, which was filmed at a country bar in Los Angeles.

“Had to bring back the mullet just for y’all,” Blake writes in the caption, adding in a statement. “I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music. But this song in particular takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

“No Body” follows Blake’s 2021 single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” which reached the top 20 on country radio.

