Blake Shelton calls being married to Gwen Stefani “incredible”

Sep 2, 2021 @ 10:26am

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Blake Shelton is clearly madly in love with his new bride, Gwen Stefani, nearly two months after tying the knot with her. Blake, who started dating the No Doubt singer in 2015, says being husband and wife has made their relationship stronger than ever.

“Married life so far is … it’s incredible,” Blake reflects. “I mean, it’s everything that it already was, which was awesome. She just can’t get away from me now.”

Blake and Gwen got married on July 3 on his Oklahoma ranch, with The Voice host Carson Daly officiating the ceremony.

Both Blake and Gwen will appear on CMA Summer Jam. The show, which includes performances by Carrie Underwood, Luke BryanBrothers OsborneMiranda LambertLuke Combs and more, will air Thursday night, September 2, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

