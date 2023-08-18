96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani cover The Judds’ iconic “Love Is Alive”

August 18, 2023 11:55AM CDT
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have brought their romance into the studio for a cover of The Judds‘ 1985 hit, “Love Is Alive.”

“The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime,” shares Blake. “80’s country music is my favorite decade, and I’ve been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember. ‘Love Is Alive’ was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocal.”

“I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album,” adds Gwen. “‘Love Is Alive’ is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography.”

Blake and Gwen’s rendition of “Love Is Alive” is the first preview of the upcoming Judds covers album, A Tribute To The Judds. Due out October 27, the 14-song collection will feature a slew of superstars, including Wynonna JuddAshley McBrydeLainey WilsonJelly RollCarly PearceTrisha Yearwood and Cody Johnson.

A Tribute To The Judds can be presaved now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Think Of YouChris Young & Cassadee Pope
12:59pm
Honey BeeBlake Shelton
12:56pm
Everything She AintHailey Whitters
12:53pm
The TruthJason Aldean
12:44pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
12:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
3

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
4

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman
5

Spirit of ’45 Day Event Saturday August 12