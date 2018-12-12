Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani: No Hurry to Get Engaged

I just told a co-worker that I am a little ashamed of myself. I am so deep into this mainstream media thing that while typing my headline for this blog, I caught myself thinking, “Is there a name for Gwen and Blake yet? Maybe ‘Gw-ake’!” What the hell is happening. I need a big dose of Waylon Jennings. That being said, here’s your dose of mainstream media!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are forever-at least that’s what Gwen hopes.

On the Today show, she said she and Blake are in no hurry to get engaged. “There is zero pressure… Going through all these hard times, [you] get to a place where you find somebody that’s like your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and go through life — we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.”