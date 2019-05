For over 7 years Blake Shelton has kept busy as a Voice coach and as one Country’s biggest stars. Now, the “God’s Country” singer says he will take a break from making albums and instead put out singles.

“I do [have more songs] and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight.