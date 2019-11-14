Blake Shelton has some advice for newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive John Legend

ABC / Image Group LADuring Tuesday night’s episode of The Voice, Blake Shelton revealed that his fellow coach John Legend is People’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive. As the recipient of that title in 2017, Blake was uniquely qualified to offer the newly-crowned Sexiest Man a little advice, as he explained to Entertainment Tonight.
“I’m the one that broke the news to him on The Voice as a former sexy guy,” Blake joked to ET Online at the CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday night. “I told him afterwards, I said, ‘Hey man, listen. After this announcement comes out, wait about two weeks before you look at social media. Because everybody that ever hated you is gonna have something to say about it.’”
When Blake first made the on-air announcement earlier in the week, John jokingly responded that it was Blake who had inspired him to earn the title.
“I want to thank People magazine, of course, but mostly I want to thank Blake Shelton, because I sat next to him for the last few months, and I learned his sexy ways,” he said.
“I observed every move that he made, every utterance that came from his mouth — and I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we’re here today.”
