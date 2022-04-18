      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton is a sight to behold in his Easter bunny costume

Apr 18, 2022 @ 10:00am

ABC

Blake Shelton really got into the Easter spirit this year. 

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday, the country superstar is unrecognizable at first as he shamelessly walks down the hallway in a giant pink Easter bunny outfit, complete with bunny ears on top and slippers on his feet. Blake doesn’t say anything as he makes his way toward the camera with a big smile on his face, with the sound of cheering and laughter heard in the background. 

“Happy Easter everybody. You’re welcome,” Blake captioned the humorous clip that was also shared by his wife, Gwen Stefani, who had a punny comeback. “Hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey,” she wrote

Gwen also shared photos of her husband in the bright pink ensemble on her Instagram Stories. The couple spent Easter weekend at their home with Gwen’s three sons and other family members, including her father.

