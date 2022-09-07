96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton is heading “Back to the Honky Tonk” for a 2023 arena tour

September 7, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Share

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Blake Shelton is gearing up for an 18-stop arena tour in early 2023. The trek, dubbed the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, kicks off February 18 in Lincoln, Nebraska and will run through March, wrapping with a show in Buffalo, New York.

Contributing to the honky tonk party vibes will be opening acts Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, who are both on the bill for all dates.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking the music to the fans,” Blake says in a statement. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time.”

He adds, “I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Tickets to the Back to the Honky Tonk tour go on sale September 16, except for a handful of shows, which will go on sale September 23. For dates and details, visit Blake’s website.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
12:09am
Famous EnoughPaige King Johnson
12:05am
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
12:02am
You ProofMorgan Wallen
12:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce
2

Nashville notes: Luke Bryan’s vinyl box set, new music from Walker Hayes + more
3

Acts of Sweetness Kicks Off September 1 Benefiting Texas Hospitals
4

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar for August 29 – September 15
5

Join the West Texas High School Bowling Club!

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts