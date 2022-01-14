      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton is the sole country star to make it onto 'Rolling Stone''s list of the top 10 highest-paid musicians

Jan 14, 2022 @ 2:00pm

ABC

Blake Shelton claims the number-nine spot in the top 10 list of highest-earning musicians for 2021, according to a report from Rolling Stone.

He’s the only country star to make the cut, raking in $83 million for the year. $50 million of that comes from a catalog sale that previously went unreported, plus he padded that salary with an eight-figure income from his role as a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

Blake’s new album, Body Language, further bumped up his earnings for the year. Plus, his tour brought in $14.5 million, Rolling Stone reports, despite the challenges of selling tickets amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Blake’s the only true country figure to make the list, Taylor Swift came in just behind him in earnings with $80 million, in part due to her Taylor’s Version releases of country albums like Red and Fearless.

Both Blake and Taylor came in at the tail end of the list of highest-earning stars, with comparatively modest salaries compared to artists like Ryan Tedder, who brought in $200 million, and Kanye West, who earned $250 million.

The highest-paid musician of all in 2021? That would be Bruce Springsteen, who earned a whopping $590 million in 2021 after selling his publishing copyrights and master recordings to Sony at the end of the year. With a $550 million price tag, it was the largest sale of a solo catalog ever.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Ugh! The Top U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Lady Raiders, Gerlich Announce Addition of Jasmine Shavers
YWCA’s 2022 Women of Excellence Announced
Calhoun transferring from Tech basketball program
“Game time baby!”: Kane Brown attends Georgia Bulldogs' winning SEC game
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On