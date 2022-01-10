      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton joins Snoop Dogg to look back on 2021-2022 NFL season

Jan 10, 2022 @ 12:14pm

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton is in the “Dogghouse” as he looks back on memorable NFL moments from this season with Snoop Dogg

The two superstars, who previously worked together on The Voice where Blake is a coach and Snoop served as a Mega Mentor in season 20, have joined forces yet again on Peacock’s Sunday Night Football Final series, where they reflect on the highlights and low moments from the 2021-2022 NFL season. 

Among the noteworthy incidents the singers riff on range from players fumbling the football, to a hawk landing on the head of a Seatlle Seahawks fan in the stands. “You think he’s trying to pick him up and fly away with him?” Blake jokes about the wild video. “That’s next level.” 

Other clips they share a laugh over include Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Vita Vea struggling to take off his jersey, and a faulty fence that sends a team of Philadelphia Eagles fans flying as they reach down to high-five quarterback Jalen Hurts

“A lot of embarrassing stuff,” Blake comments. 

