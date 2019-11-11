      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton jokes around in People’s Choice Awards acceptance speech

Nov 11, 2019 @ 10:00am

Amy Sussman/E! EntertainmentBlake Shelton brought home the title of Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards Sunday, and he brought his trademark sense of humor to the stage as he accepted his trophy. 

“I’m really glad I won this, because I was the only person at my table who hasn’t won anything yet, and it was starting to get a little embarrassing,” Blake said, according to E! Online. The singer also offered up a sweet, and kind of spicy, message to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, who won the special Fashion Icon Award.

“Thanks to Pink, because now I know we can cuss on this show,” Blake said, referring to Pink’s profanity-laden acceptance speech earlier in the night when she received the People’s Champion award. 

“And I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s*** out of you. Thank you,” Blake added. 

Blake won the Country Artist of the Year trophy over Luke CombsCarrie UnderwoodLuke BryanThomas RhettMaren MorrisKelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

