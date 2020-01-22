      Weather Alert

Blake Shelton – Nobody But You (Duet With Gwen Stefani)

Jan 22, 2020 @ 8:20am
TAGS
963KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
George Strait adds two Vegas dates during National Finals Rodeo
Recent JMM Podcasts