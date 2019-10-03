Blake Shelton producing second Hallmark holiday film based on his song

Andrew EcclesChristmas has come early for Blake Shelton fans: The singer is producing his second Hallmark holiday film, Time For You to Come Home For Christmas, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Serving as the followup to his debut Hallmark film, 2018’s Time For Me to Come Home For Christmas, the new project stars Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant as Katherine and Jack, with Blake as executive producer.

The plot follows Katherine, a recent widow traveling on a train to her hometown in Virginia with her son when she meets Jack, a veteran. After the two go their separate ways, they’re reunited when they volunteer for a local holiday fundraiser for military families. Their connection grows as they learn more about each others’ stories.

Time For Me to Come Home For Christmas is based on the song of the same name co-written by Blake and his mother Dorothy Shackleford for his 2012 holiday album Cheers, It’s Christmas. Dorothy also turned the song into a book published in 2013, which draws on her holiday memories with Blake.

Time For You to Come Home For Christmas is currently shooting in Vancouver. It’s scheduled to premiere on December 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

