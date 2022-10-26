96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton saves country duo on ‘The Voice’ after technical issues give their performance a hit

October 26, 2022 11:50AM CDT
Blake Shelton saves country duo on ‘The Voice’ after technical issues give their performance a hit

Trae Patton/NBC

Turns out, Blake Shelton’s just a big ol’ softie.

On this week’s Battle Rounds episode of The Voice, husband-and-wife duo The Dryes faced off against another Team Blake contestant, Bryce Leatherwood. Their performance of Brooks & Dunn’s “Red Dirt Road” hit a snag thanks to technical difficulties, but the duo rallied, and by the end, all four coaches were impressed by The Dryes’ ability to keep calm during a tough situation.

In fact, if it were up to Blake, they would have been able to try their performance again. “I wish we could have a do-over,” the country star joked. “I’ve been texting with the legal department. Apparently that’s a no-go.”

Ultimately, Bryce won the battle, but The Dryes aren’t done with their time on The Voice just yet. Instead of sending them home, Blake used his “save” to keep the contestants from being eliminated.

“I just feel like that overall performance, it kinda got derailed from the beginning, and that’s why we have a ‘save,’” Blake said in a video message on Twitter after the show. “To give somebody a second chance. And I felt like they deserved it.”

Season 22 of The Voice is currently underway. Blake, who’s been a coach on every single season of the show since its inception, recently announced that next season — season 23 — will be his last.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

