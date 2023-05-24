Blake Shelton says farewell to ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has officially said goodbye to The Voice after 23 seasons.

During his final episode on the season 23 finale, former Team Blake members Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, RaeLynn, The Swon Brothers, Craig Wayne Boyd, Bryce Leatherwood, Ian Flanigan and more returned to perform Green Day‘s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

George Strait and past coaches, including Miley Cyrus, CeeLo Green and Usher, also shared heartfelt videos congratulating Blake on his storied run on the show.

Additionally, Blake joined season 23 finalists Grace West and NOIVAS to perform his hit “Lonely Tonight” and Michael Bublé‘s “Home,” respectively.

“When we signed up for season 1, I don’t think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories,” Blake wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”

Season 24 of The Voice returns later this year with fellow country superstar Reba McEntire joining John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani as coaches.

If you missed the performances, watch it all on The Voice‘s YouTube page.

