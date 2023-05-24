96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton says farewell to ‘The Voice’

May 24, 2023 10:05AM CDT
Share
NBC

Blake Shelton has officially said goodbye to The Voice after 23 seasons.

During his final episode on the season 23 finale, former Team Blake members Cassadee PopeDanielle BradberyRaeLynnThe Swon BrothersCraig Wayne BoydBryce LeatherwoodIan Flanigan and more returned to perform Green Day‘s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

George Strait and past coaches, including Miley CyrusCeeLo Green and Usher, also shared heartfelt videos congratulating Blake on his storied run on the show.

Additionally, Blake joined season 23 finalists Grace West and NOIVAS to perform his hit “Lonely Tonight” and Michael Bublé‘s “Home,” respectively. 

“When we signed up for season 1, I don’t think any of us knew what this was going to be.. These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories,” Blake wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”

Season 24 of The Voice returns later this year with fellow country superstar Reba McEntire joining John LegendNiall Horan and Gwen Stefani as coaches. 

If you missed the performances, watch it all on The Voice‘s YouTube page.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take Your TimeSam Hunt
11:01am
Lovin You Is FunEaston Corbin
10:57am
HumanCody Johnson
10:54am
My Kinda PartyJason Aldean
10:46am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
10:43am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Morgan Wallen Cancels 6 Weeks Of Shows After 'Bad News' From Doctors
2

Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13
3

Jana Kramer Finally Feels 'Respected' In New Relationship After NFL Pro Ex Cheated With Multiple Women
4

Dustin Lynch 'Totally Down' To Join Yellowstone Spin-Off
5

X-FAB Texas Announces Expansion of its Silicon Carbide Manufacturing in Lubbock, Texas