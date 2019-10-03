Blake Shelton shares love for Gwen Stefani in humorous birthday post

Andrew EcclesBlake Shelton celebrated Gwen Stefani‘s birthday with a social media post that blends sincerity with a sense of humor.

The country superstar took to Twitter today to pen a short and sweet message to Gwen, who’s celebrating an important birthday as she turns 50. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California,” he jokes.

Alison Sweeney, who’s starring in Blake’s new Hallmark Christmas film Time For You to Come Home For Christmas, was among those who replied to his tweet with their own well wishes for Gwen on her special day.

The couple met when Gwen joined The Voice as a coach during season 7 in 2014 and began dating soon after. They took their relationship public at the 2015 CMA Awards in Nashville. Blake and Gwen are both currently serving as coaches on The Voice‘s 17th season, along with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

