Blake Shelton Teams Up With Lands’ End For Cozy Fall and Holiday Collection: ‘When You Know, You Know’

Blake Shelton has teamed up with the perfect clothing store that fits his country farm lifestyle, Lands End. The Blake Shelton collection will feature apparel for the whole family, including pets. The Fall/Holiday collection features ready-to-wear clothing, Shelton spoke about the line saying, “Flannel shirt, jeans, a great jacket…when clothes are done right, it’s just easy. This is what I wear. It’s really fashion for folks who want to look good and feel comfortable, no matter where they are or what they’re doing.” “My collection with Lands’ End is about making clothes you’ll know are keepers the second you put them on. When you know, you know,” said Shelton.