Blake Shelton teases new tour

Blake Shelton might just be going on tour again soon.

The country superstar and former The Voice coach posted a cryptic video on social media with the words “BACK TO THE HONKY TONK TOUR” featured below a neon cowboy sign on the road.

“There’s a neon light at the end of the tunnel,” Blake captioned his Instagram post, which is soundtracked by the instrumental opening of “God’s Country.” The caption is a lyric from his 2014 hit “Neon Light.”

Fellow country star Dustin Lynch also commented on the video with an eyes and beer emoji.

Blake’s latest tour was also named Back to the Honky Tonk and concluded earlier in March.

You can follow Blake on social media to get the official tour news as soon as it’s announced.

