Blake Shelton to perform at Ole Red Las Vegas grand opening

March 5, 2024 3:15PM CST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Blake Shelton will perform two concerts at the grand opening of his Ole Red Las Vegas restaurant, bar and music venue.

Set for April 15-20, the weeklong celebration will feature special giveaways, contests and performances from past The Voice Team Blake contestants. Blake’s set to take the stage for back-to-back concerts on April 16 and April 17.

“This venue is unbelievable! Vegas has always been a country music town and now we have a honky-tonk right in the heart of Las Vegas,” Blake says of Ole Red Las Vegas. “I can’t wait to play back-to-back nights with my band. I suggest everybody come rested cause we might just play all night!”

For a chance to see Blake live at Ole Red Las Vegas’ grand opening, visit olered.com/lasvegas.

