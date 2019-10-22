Blake Shelton unveils his ammo for ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country,’ arriving December 13

Warner Music Nashville Blake Shelton’s new collection, Fully Loaded: God’s Country, will feature seven previously-released hits, as well as five new songs.

The majority of the older material comes from Blake’s previous two albums, 2016’s If I’m Honest and 2017’s Texoma Shore.

The five new cuts include the chart-topping title track, “God’s Country,” as well as his current single, “Hell Right.” Blake’s cover of Bobby Bare’s “Tequila Sheila” is also included. It came out last year, but has never appeared on an album.

You can check out Blake’s live video for the track “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” on YouTube now. So far, the only new track we haven’t heard is “Nobody But You” — which is not to be confused with Blake’s 2006 hit, “Nobody But Me.”

Here’s the complete track listing for Fully Loaded: God’s Country, set to arrive December 13:

“God’s Country”

“Hell Right” (featuring Trace Adkins)

“Nobody But You”

“Came Here to Forget”

“She’s Got a Way with Words”

“A Guy with a Girl”

“Every Time I Hear That Song”

“I’ll Name the Dogs”

“I Lived It”

“Turnin’ Me On”

“Jesus Got a Tight Grip”

“Tequila Sheila”

