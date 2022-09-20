96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton was “fired up” the first time he heard “No Body”

September 20, 2022 10:09AM CDT
Share
Blake Shelton was “fired up” the first time he heard “No Body”

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton was an instant fan of his new single, “No Body.” 

The song serves as a throwback to ’90s country and includes a “quick cameo” in the video of Blake’s famous mullet, his signature style as an upcoming country star in that decade.

“At this point in my career, I just want to release music that gets me fired up,” Blake shares on The Kelly Clarkson Show of why he recorded the song. “That’s when I was in high school was the 90s, so this song took me back there.”

The track also reminded him of the music of ’90s country legend, Tracy Byrd, known for his signature hit, “Watermelon Crawl.” At the end of the “No Body” video, Blake includes a reference to Tracy when he’s smacked in the face with a huge slice of watermelon slice. 

“I said ‘Tracy I know you won’t like the song enough to watch the whole song, but fast forward to the end because it’s for Tracy Byrd at the end of the video,’” the singer jokes. “That’s for you Tracy Byrd.

“No Body” is currently in the top 30 on country radio. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Does To MeLuke Combs Ft. Eric Church
12:40pm
No BodyBlake Shelton
12:36pm
The Good OnesGabby Barrett
12:33pm
Just The WayParmalee W/ Blanco Brown
12:26pm
Trouble With A HeartbreakJason Aldean
12:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Opening for Tesla: Kurt Deimer and Phil X (from Bon Jovi) September 13th
2

Why Luke Combs Stopped His Show To Give Fans $140
3

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
4

PRCA: Watch Ft. Madison Iowa Rodeo on the Cowboy Channel Sept 8-10
5

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts