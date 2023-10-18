96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton’s headed Back to the Honky Tonk in 2024

October 18, 2023 9:15AM CDT
Share
Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton has announced the return of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour in 2024.

The 17-date trek kicks off February 22 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and will hit Detroit, Austin, Portland and more, before concluding in Wichita, Kansas, on March 29.

Fellow country hitmaker Dustin Lynch and up-and-comer Emily Ann Roberts will open for Blake.

“We’re going #BackToTheHonkyTonk in 2024!!! Looking forward to hitting the road again with my friends @kubotausa and bringing @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music out for the fun,” the “God’s Country” singer captioned his Instagram announcement post.

Tickets go on sale October 27 and November 3.

For a full list of dates and to register for presale access, visit Blake’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Humble And KindTim Mcgraw
2:54pm
World On FireNate Smith
2:51pm
Die A Happy ManThomas Rhett
2:43pm
Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
2:40pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
2:36pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Behind the Roar: John E. Brady on Voicing Pumbaa in Disney's “The Lion King”
2

Guitarist Bryan Bassett from Foghat
3

Lainey Wilson's Exes Think 'Watermelon Moonshine' Is About Them
4

Sportswriter Dave Kindred Learning to Live Life Again in "My Home Team"
5

The Average Time Waiting in Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes Went Down in 2023