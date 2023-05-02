Blake Shelton’s headed to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Country superstar and The Voice coach Blake Shelton is next in line to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, May 12, with Carson Daly and Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, as guest speakers.

Blake joins Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton, Faith Hill, Garth Brooks, Glen Campbell, The Judds, Kenny Rogers, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Vince Gill and other country artists who have received their iconic star on the famed attraction along Hollywood Boulevard.

Fans can tune in to the ceremony on May 12 at 11:30 a.m. PT via livestream on walkoffame.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.