96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Blake Shelton’s loving his unreleased Post Malone collab

May 24, 2024 2:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

It’s no secret that Post Malone‘s dipping his toes into country music.

He recently teamed with Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Help,” HARDY and Morgan on Joe Diffie‘s “Pickup Man,” sang at the 2024 ACM Awards and has shared the stage with Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley and Sara Evans.

Now, Posty’s teased another collab, this time with “God’s Country” hitmaker Blake Shelton.

Posty recently shared a video of him listening to the recording of his collab with Blake, and Blake responded with a video of him bopping along to Posty’s video.

“Somebody pour me a drink/ Somebody bum me a smoke/ I’m ’bout to get on a buzz/ I’m ’bout to get on a roll,” Posty and Blake trade lines in the uptempo snippet.

You can check out the full clip now on Blake’s socials.

“I Had Some Help” is currently in the top 40 of the country charts.

Posty’s debut country album is slated for release later this year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

We RideBryan Martin
4:09pm
Heres A Quarter (call Someone Who CaresTravis Tritt
4:07pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
4:04pm
One Of Them GirlsLee Brice
4:01pm
Wine Into WhiskeyTucker Wetmore
3:58pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Tyler Hubbard on Florida Georgia Line Breakup With Brian Kelley
3

Unveiling Forgiveness: Steven Moyer on Directing 'A Bit of Light'
4

Don Winslow's Magnum Opus, 'City in Ruins'
5

Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision