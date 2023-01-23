Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
January 23, 2023 9:15AM CST
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground. Ole Red, located near the Horseshoe Las Vegas, will be a multilevel experience with live music, southern eats, and signature drinks inspired by Blake Shelton himself. Clark County said the music venue would help up-and-coming performers thrive. Clark County hopes to finish construction and open the experience before the November Las Vegas F1 race.
