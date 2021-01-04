Blake Shelton’s new single “Minimum Wage” blasted for being “tone deaf”
Warner Music NashvilleBlake Shelton debuted his new song “Minimum Wage” and fans aren’t exactly thrilled about it.
The 44-year-old country star performed the song, which is about how a woman’s “love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage,” during the countdown to 2021 alongside Carson Daly. While many agreed that the sentiment was a sweet ode to his fiancée Gwen Stefani, they also felt that the timing of the debut was off.
On Twitter one user questioned, “Does anyone else find Blake Shelton’s ‘Minimum Wage’ song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country’s current state?”
Social media users even attached screenshots of Shelton’s estimated net worth — which came in around $100 million, based on the photos — to further prove their point.
Not everyone took offense to The Voice coach’s new song, though. Some praised the record and focused on the love story behind it.
“Blake, thought new song great! Do not let negative comments effect you,” another shared. “The point of song with ‘minimum wage’ was that you live Gwen. You rock!!!”
“Minimum Wage” has not been fully released.
By Danielle Long
