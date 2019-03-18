“Blessing Boxes” Help Deliver Food To The Needy

A Community in Virginia, people in need can help themselves to free nonperishable food thanks to “blessing boxes.”

The blessing boxes are kind of like outdoor mailboxes. But instead of being filled with letters and packages, they’re filled with food and other supplies.

And anyone helping themselves to the free items are not required to add anything to the box. Instead, they’re only asked to take what they need.

The community has responded in a big way, stopping their cars and filling the boxes with pasta meals, rice, shampoo, mashed potato mixes and split peas among many other things.

It’s a simple effort that is mobilizing people to help and also giving an important boost to those in need.