Blue Chair Bay Rum wants to fly you out to Kenny Chesney’s I Go Back 2023 tour

March 13, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Lisette M. Azar/CBS

Blue Chair Bay Rum is giving country fans a chance to see Kenny Chesney at his final I Go Back 2023 tour stop in Orange Beach, Alabama, on May 27. 

To join, participants have to peel the tape on a Mocha Rum Cream bottle to see if there’s an island on the back of the strip. If there’s one, take a snapshot of it. If a purchase wasn’t made, you can use this link to download the image. Once done, a photo needs to be uploaded on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, with the accompanying #beachbartosandbar and @bluechairbayrum tagged.

One lucky winner will walk away with a $3,000-valued grand prize, which includes airfare to Pensacola, Florida, lodging in Orange Beach, Alabama, sandbar tickets to Kenny’s I Go Back tour and a $500 gift card.

Five winners will receive a signed Blue Chair Bay Mocha Rum Cream guitar worth $600, and 10 lucky winners walk away with a Blue Chair Bay swag pack worth $150. 

For terms and conditions and to enter, visit the Blue Chair Bay Rum sweepstakes page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

