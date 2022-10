Announced recently on their Facebook, Bodine’s Cocktail Parlor is now open for business. Off Crickets Avenue, one can stop by for a cocktail and relax in a stylish parlor.

Stop by and check out Bodine’s classy, snazzy atmosphere and get together for social hour. Bodine’s Cocktail Parlor is located downtown in the Depot District at 1717 Crickets Avenue. For more information, visit Bodine’s Facebook page here.