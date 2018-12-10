Bonus Audio: Mighty Mouse Debuted on This Day in 1955

I should’ve been born in the 30’s and well into my twenties by the 50’s. Today is too much for me. Who knows, the fifties may have been just as tough. After all, a lot of crazy things happened during this time. Even considering that, the fifties just seemed to be a better time. Well dressed, respectful men. Women acted as ladies, and media belonged to TV and radio. Not a regular Joe off the street with a camera phone on Facebook. Here’s to Mighty Mouse and a time that we will never get to experience.