Bonus Videos: It’s National Electric Guitar Day!

Cape Town, South Africa - July 2, 2016: A Telecaster Thinline electric guitar manufactured by Squier, a budget brand owned by the Fender Musical Instrument Corporation. This instrument is part of Squier's Vintage Modified series, a line introduced in the 2000s to good reviews for its price:performance ratio. This example was made in Indonesia in 2014, and is an authorized reproduction of the semi-hollow Fender Telecaster Thinline model introduced in 1972, sporting humbucking pickups, a novelty for Fender at the time. The guitar is leaning against a Roland Cube 80GX amplifier, with a defocused multi-effects unit in the foreground.