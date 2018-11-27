Bonus Videos: It’s National Electric Guitar Day!
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 2:59 PM
Cape Town, South Africa - July 2, 2016: A Telecaster Thinline electric guitar manufactured by Squier, a budget brand owned by the Fender Musical Instrument Corporation. This instrument is part of Squier's Vintage Modified series, a line introduced in the 2000s to good reviews for its price:performance ratio. This example was made in Indonesia in 2014, and is an authorized reproduction of the semi-hollow Fender Telecaster Thinline model introduced in 1972, sporting humbucking pickups, a novelty for Fender at the time. The guitar is leaning against a Roland Cube 80GX amplifier, with a defocused multi-effects unit in the foreground.

Here are some sweet country music guitar solo’s.  From today and yesterday!

THE legendary Rick McRae.  An original member of George Strait’s “Ace in the Hole Band”.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Gender Reveal Sparks Wildfire Career Night For Brewer Leads Texas Tech over HBU Texas Tech improves to 6-0 win 31-point win over Northern Colorado
Comments