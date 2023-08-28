Boosting the Frenship Band Boosters Fundraiser THIS Wednesday Night

This year we want to help local area booster clubs raise money for their various events… first up the Frenship Tiger Band.

Join the Fre nship Band Boosters this Wednesday August 30th from 11a-10p for Lunch and dinner at Blue Sky Texas, 4416 98th Street (only this location).

Help the Frenship Band by telling tell Blue Sky cashiers you are there to support the Frenship Band, and they will receive a percentage of the proceeds.

The Frenship High School Band consists of over 350 talented musicians. This fundraiser will help us pay for their instruments, music, props for the halftime and contest shows, and more. We are hopeful the Tiger Band will advance to the Texas 6A State Marching Contest for the 3rd consecutive year, and the 11th time in its history this year!