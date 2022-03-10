Border Authorities Find 52 Reptiles Hidden In Man’s Clothing

Excuse me, sir, what’s that in your pants? U.S. Border agents in California found 52 lizards and snakes hidden in a man’s clothing last month as he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico. Agents released information Tuesday detailing what they found: 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants, pockets, and groin area.” Nine snakes and 43 horned lizards were seized. Some of the species are considered endangered. The man, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested.