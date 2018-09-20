Bowman Hauls In Davey O’Brien, Manning Award QB of the Week

The Grapevine native has earned six accolades after his record-setting performance against Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech freshman Alan Bowman was named Thursday the National Quarterback of the Week by both the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards.

It is the sixth and seventh honors for Bowman after his record-setting performance against Houston this past weekend, as he also received Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, Walter Camp National Player of the Week, Manning Award Star of the Week, the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” list and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week.

In the second start of his career, Bowman broke former Tech great Patrick Mahomes II’s Big 12 freshman passing record of 598 yards set on Nov. 29, 2014, against Baylor. Bowman’s 605 yards (43-of-59) came six shy of the NCAA freshman mark of 611 set by Nevada’s David Neill in 1998 and was the third time in FBS history a freshman has thrown for at least 600 yards in a game.

Bowman’s 605 yards through the air are the most by a FBS quarterback so far in 2018. It was also the 18th time in FBS history a QB has thrown for 600 yards, with five of those coming from Red Raiders, as no other university has had more than two. He joins the likes of Mahomes (734), B.J. Symons (661), Graham Harrell (646) and Cody Hodges (643) with 600+ yard passing games.

Through three games and two starts in his collegiate career, Bowman has completed 70.7 percent of his passes (94-of-133) for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns with no interceptions. He currently ranks second nationally in passing yards per game (386.7) as well as completions per game (31.33) and third for total offense per game (392.7).

Bowman connected with the duo of Antoine Wesley and T.J. Vasher five times for touchdowns as the Red Raiders reached the 60-point mark for the second-straight week. Tech had not previously scored 60 or more points in consecutive weeks since early in the 2005 season.

Wesley snapped the Texas Tech single-game record for receiving yards as he hauled in 13 receptions for 261 yards, topping the previous mark by Joel Filani on his final touchdown grab of the game – a 33-yard strike from Bowman. He caught three touchdowns in the win, marking the first time he has found the end zone multiples times in a game during his career.

The Red Raiders enter this weekend’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State as the nation’s leader for both total yards (624.3 yards per game) and passing yards (448.7 yards per game). Tech also ranks third for scoring offense (55.7 points per game) and rushing touchdowns (13).

Michael Minshew

