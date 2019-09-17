Bowman Out For Several Weeks Due to Injury

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced an injury to quarterback Alan Bowman Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells announced Monday afternoon that sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman will miss several weeks due to a shoulder injury suffered this past Saturday night against Arizona.

Bowman threw for 307 passing yards versus the Wildcats, bringing his season total to 1,020, which leads the Big 12 and ranks fourth in the FBS. Bowman was also the nation’s leader in completions per game after averaging 33.7 through the first three weeks of the season.

The Red Raiders are off this week before opening Big 12 play on Sept. 28 at Oklahoma.

–TECH–

Matt Dowdy