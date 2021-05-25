      Weather Alert

Boy Finds $5,000 While Cleaning The Family Car

May 25, 2021 @ 11:55am

A 9-year-old boy made quite the find while cleaning out the family car – $5,000 in cash.  9-year-old Landon Melvin had been given the chore of cleaning out the SUV his family bought back in September.  He found a package under the floorboards with $5,000 cash inside.  The money belonged to the family who previously owned the SUV – who were so thrilled to get the money back that they offered Landon $1,000 as a reward.  Now Landon is “thinking and thinking of all the stuff I could buy” – and says he’ll never complain about having to clean out the car again.

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Friends Reunion Trailer
Gwyneth Paltrow's Sued Over Exploding Candle Gwyneth
“Pardi Animals”: Jon Pardi introduces his new farm animals
Morgan Wallen returns to the stage for a short surprise set at Kid Rock’s bar
Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini + Blake Shelton will contribute country performances during 'The Voice' finale
Recent JMM Podcasts