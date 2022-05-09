Weather Alert
Boy Scouts Golf Tournament At Lake Ridge Country Club
May 9, 2022 @ 9:19am
Group Of Male Sports Fans Tailgating In Stadium Car Park
Scouts Honor Golf Tournament benefiting the South Plains Council Boy Scouts of America
Monday, May 23rd at Lake Ridge Country Club
8:00 Check-in
8:30 Tee off
Lunch provided after the round
Prizes for top three teams
Funds raised go to help the program for the Scouts. Boys and girls are all served in the program.
Contact Chris Brown at
806-535-4629 or
[email protected]
