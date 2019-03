Boyz II Men bring back a lot of memories for me and I am looking forward to watching them tonight. Jr. High dances and girlfriends and such. I sure wouldn’t go back to that time though. I wasn’t a school house kind of dude at all. The only things that I cared about at that time was my cassette tape collection and girls.

CMT Crossroads: Boyz II Men and Brett Young premiers tonight at 9 on CMT.