Brad, Darius, Shania + Zac Brown Band to perform on ‘The Fourth in America’

June 29, 2023 11:40AM CDT
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation

CNN has unveiled the star-studded performance lineup for its annual The Fourth in America special.

Among those performing are country music’s own Brad PaisleyDarius Rucker and Zac Brown Band. Other artists include Sheryl CrownAlanis MorissetteDemi LovatoDuran DuranLeon BridgesPost Malone and more.

The television special will be hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash, Boris SanchezVictor Blackwell and Cari Champion, and will air live Tuesday, July 4, at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

For more information, check out the network’s announcement on Billboard.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

