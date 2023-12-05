Brad Paisley brings “the Mountains” to Fallon

Brad Paisley stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 4, to catch up with Jimmy on life, his music plans and more.

When Jimmy asked about the possibility of a new album, Brad shared that while it’s in the works, a release date has yet to be decided on.

“At this point, I’m still trying to decide what all makes it and what sucks,” Brad said.

A collaboration with Post Malone, whom he recently shared a photo with, might happen as well.

“He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music,” said the “We Danced” singer. “We’ll see if we do something.”

Brad later performed a song he wrote for his wedding and “Son of the Mountains,” the title track of his forthcoming full-length record.

While you wait for Brad’s upcoming album, you can check out Son Of The Mountains: The First Four Tracks wherever you enjoy music.

