Brad Paisley Celebrates Break-Ups with New Video for “Bucked Off”
By News Desk
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 2:52 PM

You can’t help but love Brad Paisley’s sense of humor.  In the new video for “Bucked Off” he highlights break-up videos submitted by fans. It all began with the request.

Then came the hilarious social media tease.

View this post on Instagram

“Tomorrow” -Annie

A post shared by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on

And now we have the completed video! If you’re looking for a way to creative to break up with someone, here’s a few ideas.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jake Owen thinks “Down to the Honkytonk” is an “earworm” too Pop star Charlie Puth loves his first taste of Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” gets invitation to write with them Nicole: “There’s a lot of boys in this world, but Keith is a man” Dan + Shay Leaves Them ‘Speechless’ in Tonight Show Debut Eric Church in Mourning After Tragic Death of Brother, Cause of Death Released Mitchell Tenpenny gets a platinum certification of “Drunk Me”
Comments