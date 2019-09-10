Brad Paisley could be a “Fish Out of Water” in new Amazon comedy

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley has a new half-hour comedy in the works at Amazon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The West Virginia native would both star in and executive produce Fish Out of Water, which follows a fictionalized version of Brad as he attempts to keep his simple fishing show from going off the rails.

Fish Out of Water is said to be similar in tone to HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show, which followed comedian Garry Shandling as he worked on a fictional late-night talk show.

The idea for the series sparked a bidding war, which resulted in Amazon ordering a script. Once the script is written and potentially approved, a pilot would typically be shot, after which Amazon could order a season of the show.

Comedian Will Arnett is also one of the project’s executive producers.

Back in 2017, Brad hosted his own comedy special, Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo, for Netflix.

