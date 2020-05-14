      Breaking News
Brad Paisley, Faith Hill and more stars come together for CMT’s ‘Feed the Front Line Live’ fundraiser

May 14, 2020

CMT/Feed the Front LineBrad PaisleyFaith Hill, Tim McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini are just a few of the country stars who plan to join a new benefit concert organized by CMT and Feed the Front Line. The all-day livestream event will take place next Wednesday, May 20. 

Divided into three separate “breakfast, lunch and dinner” components, the virtual benefit concert will broadcast across CMT’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Proceeds will benefit FTFL’s efforts to provide meals for essential workers and local restaurants helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music’s biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed front line workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis,” says Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line’s Nashville chapter and the daughter of Tim and Faith.

The concert’s star-studded schedule will also include performances from Carly PearceKenny ChesneyJon PardiDustin LynchJimmie AllenTenille Townes and many more. In addition to the event’s strong country presence, artists of other genres will perform as well, including pop rocker Avril Lavigne and singer-songwriter Grace Potter

Throughout the event, fans will have the opportunity to donate to FTFL’s mission.

