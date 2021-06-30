      Weather Alert

Brad Paisley is lending some twang to Shark Week this year with 'Brad Paisley's Shark Country' special

Jun 30, 2021 @ 12:30pm

ABC

If you’ve ever wondered whether sharks are fans of country music, you’re not the only one: Brad Paisley will be answering that question this summer as part of Discovery’s annual Shark Week programming.

Shark Week kicks off July 11, and on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, Brad will take his guitar underwater for Brad Paisley’s Shark Country, a special that also features Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian JB Smoove. With marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher along for the ride, the two entertainers will bring a stacked bill of music and comedy to a toothy underwater audience.

The special, which was filmed in the Bahamas, is one of a robust lineup of celebrity appearances coming to Shark Week this year. Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish will get in on the fun, as well as the cast of beloved early-aughts reality stunt show Jackass.

According to Deadline, this year marks Shark Week’s 33rd iteration, and with 45 hours of programming planned, it’s the largest-ever lineup of shark-themed content to date.

